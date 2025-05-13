New tensions with Mexico: the US suspends the visa of the governor of Baja California

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de mayo, 2025

The United States suspended the visa of the governor of Baja California (Mexico), Marina del Pilar Avila Olmedo, the information was confirmed by the native Mexican in an appearance before the media. The reasons that led to the decision were not detailed.

Avila emphasized that the measure was taken in a "complex binational context."

"That the U.S. State Department has canceled my visa does not mean that I have done anything wrong, it is an administrative decision, not an accusation. There is no crime, there is no fault," the governor said.

Likewise, the politician—who belongs to the political party of the Mexican government—explained that she was not told the reason for the revocation and declared to the media that "whatever the reason, I am calm."

Mexico's president, Claudia Sheinbaum, also referred to the case and maintained that the U.S. authorities did not inform her about the situation. When asked about the causes that led to the visa suspension, Sheinbaum responded "let's not get ahead of ourselves."

"Until now the information is going to be requested to know what are the causes of why these visas are being withdrawn. So, let's not get ahead of ourselves, we are going to wait for the information as we were not notified," the Mexican president responded.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico indicated that the records are confidential.

"Visa records are confidential, according to U.S. law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of each visa case," the embassy spokesperson told El Universal.

Meanwhile, an investigation by El Universal reported that "high-level sources recognize that the measure to withdraw the visas is related to investigations being carried out against a group of officials and politicians who allegedly maintain direct or indirect links with organized crime."

In addition, sources confirmed to the Mexican newspaper that one of the reasons would be the frequency with which Avila Olmedo and her husband, former PAN congressman Carlos Torres Torres, cross the border. Another factor is their ties to San Diego (United States), "where they are believed to own multiple properties through front men."