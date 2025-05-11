Qatar gives Trump a luxury jet, but denies it's a gift: US would use it as Air Force One

Published by Agustina Blanco 11 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump could use a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from Qatar as a temporary version of Air Force One during his second term.

However, the Qatari government has denied that the aircraft is a gift, clarifying that only talks about a possible temporary transfer of the plane are being considered, with no final decision having been made.

Qatar response



ABC News initially reported that Trump would accept the plane as a gift from Qatar's ruling family during his trip to the Middle East next week, which includes stops in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

According to the media outlet, the plane would be used as Air Force One until shortly before Trump leaves office in January 2029, after which ownership would pass to the foundation that will oversee his yet-to-be-built presidential library.

Hours after the news was published, Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's press, disproved the information in this regard. "Reports that a jet is being gifted by Qatar to the United States government during the upcoming visit of President Trump are inaccurate,” he said.

For its part, the Qatari Ministry of Defense and the U.S. Department of Defense are evaluating “the possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration,” but that the matter is under legal review and no agreement has been finalized.

Air Force One



The current Air Force One is composed of two highly modified Boeing 747s, with more than 30 years of service. These aircraft are equipped with advanced communications systems, radiological protection and anti-missile technology, allowing the president to operate from anywhere in the world. Boeing Inc. is developing two replacements, but the project has faced delays and financial losses, with deliveries scheduled for 2027 and 2028.

The Qatari aircraft, a Boeing 747-8, would be adapted by the U.S. Air Force with secure communications and other classified systems for presidential use.

Trump's trip

Trump's trip to the Middle East, the first extended one of his second term, will be a key moment to watch to see if any deal on the aircraft is finalized.

So far, the Air Force and the Trump administration have not provided further details on how the plane would be adapted or how legal and ethical concerns about it would be addressed.