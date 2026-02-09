Voz media US Voz.us
Cuba warns airlines about lack of fuel for flights, says it has 24 hours left

The warning mainly affects U.S., Spanish, Panamanian and Mexican airlines.

Miguel Diaz-CanelAFP

The Cuban regime informed international airlines operating on the island that, as of this Monday, the country will run out of aviation fuel, according to two sources who told EFE news agency.

The warning mainly affects U.S., Spanish, Panamanian and Mexican airlines. So far, no airline has publicly informed how it will deal with this situation, which could lead to changes in routes, frequencies and schedules in the short term.

Pressure from Trump

On January 29, President Donald Trump signed a presidential order threatening to impose tariffs on countries that supply oil to Cuba, after considering that the island represents a risk to national security.

The decision reinforced a previous measure on January 3, when Washington announced the end of Venezuelan oil to Cuba, following the military operation that concluded with the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Energy dependence

Cuba produces barely a third of the energy it consumes. The rest depends on imports, which in 2025 came mainly from Venezuela, plus smaller volumes from Mexico and Russia.
Trump urged Havana to negotiate, while the Cuban government assures it is open to dialogue, though it denies that any talks are ongoing.

