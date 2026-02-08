Delcy Rodríguez regime releases opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa and 30 other political prisoners

Published by Virginia Martínez 8 de febrero, 2026

This Sunday in Venezuela was a new day of political prisoner releases, in which the civil organization Foro Penal verified at least 30 releases of people detained for political reasons, among them opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa. Guanipa, a close collaborator of María Corina Machado and one of the main critics of the Maduro regime, was released from prison amid a broader process of releases that has been underway since early January, amid internal and external pressure for the release of those considered detained for political reasons.

Confirmation of Guanipa's release

The release of Juan Pablo Guanipa was announced by his son, Ramón Guanipa, on X. In his message, he informed that his father was released after more than eight months of what he described as "unjust imprisonment" and more than a year and a half of family separation.

In the same statement, he called for the immediate, full and unconditional release of all political prisoners, noting that "there are still hundreds of Venezuelans imprisoned for political reasons."

An ongoing process of releases

Guanipa's release is part of series that began in early January, when Venezuelan regime authorities announced the release of political detainees. Civil organizations that are monitoring the situation, such as Foro Penal and Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD), have been verifying these cases and updating figures.

Foro Penal reported that as of Sunday, Feb. 8, at least 30 additional releases had been verified, which are added to the general count of releases initiated in January. Among those released are opposition members Perkins Rocha, Jesus Armas and Luis Tarbay, among others.

The PUD has noted that since Jan. 8 at least 391 political prisoners have been released, although it has warned that the pace of releases has been uneven and that hundreds of people still remain detained for political reasons.

However, Foro Penal has warned that in Venezuela, more than 600 people remain in prison for political reasons.

Amnesty law and official rhetoric This process is occurring in parallel to the advancement of an amnesty bill, approved in initial discussions by the illegitimate Venezuelan Parliament. The initiative seeks to grant clemency to those detained for political reasons, with the objective of facilitating new releases before its eventual final approval.



The parliament, controlled by the ruling party, has defended the measure as a step to close a chapter of political arrests, although critics have pointed out that the law has not yet produced mass releases nor has it been implemented in a transparent manner.



President-elect's statement

Venezuelan president-elect Edmundo González welcomed the releases, but stated that they do not represent full freedom. He pointed out that personal freedom is not a concession or an exceptional measure, but a fundamental right.

He warned that as long as the cases remain open and restrictive measures, threats and surveillance persist, the persecution will continue. For this reason, he reiterated his demand for full and immediate freedom for all people imprisoned for political reasons and the definitive closure of the arbitrary processes.