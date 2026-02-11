Tragedy in Canada: high school shooting leaves 10 dead, more than 25 injured

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 10 de febrero, 2026

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police(RCMP) reported Tuesday that 10 people were killed in a shooting at Tumbler Ridge High School in British Columbia. Police reported that six people were found dead inside the high school. Another victim died while being transported to a hospital. The alleged attacker was also found lifeless at the scene. Investigators later located two more bodies at a local home that authorities say is linked to the school shooting.

More than 25 people were injured in the attack, indicated police, which noted receiving reports of an active shooter around 1:20 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found six deceased victims inside the school, along with the body of the suspected attacker. "This was a dynamic and rapidly evolving situation, and the prompt cooperation of the school, emergency responders and the community played a critical role in our response. Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones and all those affected by this tragic incident," RCMP Superintendent Ken Floyd said at a news conference, who also indicated that investigators believe they have identified the attacker, but will not release further details for privacy reasons and to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Floyd added that authorities have not yet determined a motive and declined to specify whether the suspect was a juvenile or adult, citing privacy concerns.

A previous confinement order issued for residents of the community was lifted after authorities determined there were no other outstanding suspects. Initially, agents had been working to determine if a second individual may have been involved.

Tumbler Ridge is more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) north of Vancouver, near the Alberta border. The provincial government website indicates that Tumbler Ridge High School has 175 students in grades seven through 12.