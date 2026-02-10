Two killed in new US attack on narco-trawler in the Pacific

Published by Virginia Martínez 10 de febrero, 2026

The Army announced Monday the death of two alleged narco-terrorists in a new attack on a boat in Pacific waters, bringing to 130 the number of victims since the start of Washington's anti-drug campaign in the region.

Claiming to combat drug trafficking, President Donald Trump's administration in September deployed a contingent of military personnel to the Caribbean and eastern Pacific, where at least 38 vessels have been destroyed.

Trump alleges that drug cartels operate out of Venezuela.

"Two narco-terrorists were killed and one survived the strike," the Southern Command stated Monday on its X account.

It added that the U.S. Coast Guard was notified to activate the search and rescue system for the survivor.

It was the third vessel to be destroyed since the United States captured Nicolas Maduro during a military operation in Caracas on Jan. 3.

Maduro is being held in New York, where he faces trial for drug trafficking.