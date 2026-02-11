Bipartisan governors' dinner at White House called off after Trump declines to invite Democrats

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de febrero, 2026

The National Governors Association (NGA) decided to call off the historic dinner at the White House. The news came after Donald Trump only invited Republican governors, breaking a longstanding bipartisan tradition. The meeting was scheduled for February 20, in the middle of the NGA annual meeting to be held in Washington, D.C.

The controversy surrounding the event began last Friday, when the New York Times reported that Trump had not invited Maryland governor and NGA vice president, Wes Moore, nor Colorado governor, Jared Polis, both Democrats. Moore did not attend last year's dinner, when an exchange between the president and Maine Gov. Janet Mills went viral.

"Because NGA's mission is to represent all 55 governors, the Association is no longer serving as the facilitator for that event, and it is no longer included in our official program," Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma governor and current NGA president, said in a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

"We cannot allow one divisive action to achieve its goal of dividing us. The solution is not to respond in kind, but to rise above and to remain focused on our shared duty to the people we serve. America's governors have always been models of pragmatic leadership, and that example is most important when Washington grows distracted by politics," he added.

As such, and as reported by Politico, the NGA will not sponsor the meeting, nor will it provide resources to help with transportation for the activity.

Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, was asked about Trump's decision and responded as follows: "It is a dinner at the White House. It's the 'People's House.' It's also the president's home, and he can invite whomever he wants to dinners and events here at the White House."

Following Stitt's statement, 18 Democratic governors signed a joint letter declining to attend events hosted by the White House for governors.

"If the reports are true that not all governors are invited to these events, which have historically been productive and bipartisan opportunities for collaboration, we will not be attending the White House dinner this year. Democratic governors remain united and will never stop fighting to protect and make life better for people in our states," the letter reads.

It is still unclear whether Republican governors, all or some, will attend the meeting with President Trump on their own.