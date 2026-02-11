ICE confirms its presence in the 2026 World Cup security operation

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de febrero, 2026

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will have a presence during the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to its acting director, Todd Lyons, before the House of Representatives. The official explained that the agency will integrate the general security scheme of the tournament, which will be organized by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Lyons said that ICE's participation will be aimed at protecting the event's development and ensuring the safety of all attendees, teams, and international visitors.

What ICE said before Congress

The confirmation came when Rep. Nellie Pou, whose district in New Jersey will host World Cup games, asked if the agency would pause its operations during the tournament. Lyons responded that ICE will have a role and will not be suspended during the event.

The official specified that he was speaking specifically of Homeland Security Investigations(HSI), the ICE division charged with investigating federal crimes such as human trafficking, and which regularly participates in large-scale sporting events.

Differences within the agency ICE has two main divisions. HSI focuses on criminal investigations, while Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) is the office responsible for immigration enforcement and deportation proceedings.

Lyons' clarification focused solely on HSI's role within the tournament security apparatus.





The role of the Department of Homeland Security

In January, the Department of Homeland Security reported that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents will also participate in the World Cup operation, aiming to provide a safe and seamless experience for all travelers and participants.