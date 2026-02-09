Elections in Portugal: Former Socialist minister António José Seguro wins the second round of elections

Published by Sabrina Martin 8 de febrero, 2026

Former Socialist minister António José Seguro won the second round of the Portuguese presidential elections with 66.80% of the vote, compared to 33.20% for André Ventura, leader of the Chega party, according to official results published by the Ministry of Internal Administration after 99.17% of the votes had been counted.

The election was held after the first round on January 18, when Seguro obtained 31.11% of the votes and Ventura 23.52%. More than 11 million citizens were called to participate in the ballot.

Seguro's victory makes him the first leftist president of Portugal in twenty years and marks the takeover from Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, a conservative who completed two consecutive terms.

National participation was 50.96%. There were also blank votes, which accounted for 3.15%, and invalid votes, which accounted for 1.75%.

The scope of the presidential office

The Portuguese presidency is a largely ceremonial office, but it has relevant powers, such as the power to dissolve Parliament and block legislation under certain circumstances.

Some analysts suggest that the high level of rejection of Ventura, which hovers around two-thirds of the electorate, coupled with conservative support for Seguro, could indicate that even if Chega were to achieve a victory in future general elections, a possible centrist alliance would prevent him from governing.