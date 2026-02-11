Salazar, Gimenez, Mills and more: Trump endorses seven Florida congressmen ahead of midterms

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 10 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump publicly endorsed seven Florida Republican congressmen in an early sign of political alignment ahead of the midterms next November. The endorsements come at a time when the Republican Party controls the House of Representatives by a narrow margin, making each district a key piece in holding an increasingly slim majority.

The lawmakers endorsed by Trump on Tuesday are Maria Elvira Salazar, Carlos Gimenez, Cory Mills, Brian Mast, Daniel Webster, Aaron Bean and John Rutherford, all representing districts where the GOP has consolidated its electoral strength in recent years. Florida, in fact, has become one of the most reliable GOP bastions, with consistent victories at both the state and federal levels.

In a message posted on social media, Trump praised Cuban-American Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, whom he described as a fighter who possesses "the Wisdom and Courage required to confront the Corrupt Fake News, which seeks to divide and destroy our Great Country."

The president also highlighted the performance of Cuban-American Carlos Gimenez, whose executive experience and focus on public safety, he noted, are committed to "Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Champion American Energy DOMINANCE, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, Ensure LAW AND ORDER."

In the case of Cory Mills, Trump described him as a key ally of the America First agenda and highlighted that he "knows what is required to Defend our Country, Support our Military/Veterans, and Ensure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH."

Endorsements also reached Brian Mast, whom he described as "a MAGA warrior and a fantastic advocate for Florida's 21st Congressional District," as well as Daniel Webster, Aaron Bean and John Rutherford, all praised for their support of the economic agenda, border security and military buildup.