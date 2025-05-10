Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de mayo, 2025

On April 28, Canada elected Mark Carney as prime minister. Former governor of the Bank of England and former advisor to Justin Trudeau, this Liberal seized power by capitalizing on Trump's idea of wanting to turn Canada into the 51st U.S. state.

As a banker, he has also been able to convince his people that he is the ideal candidate to stand up to the tariff measures of the U.S. president.

What people forget is that Carney's experience as a banker gave him a deep understanding of the financial systems, which may have allowed him devise a solution to the Freedom Convoy in 2022.

Despite the lousy approval ratings Trudeau was counting on, Carney has managed to continue the Liberal tradition of his predecessor, to such an extent that the province of Alberta, tired of years of attacks by the federal government, has already put the idea of a possible independence referendum on the table.

Much is known about the leader of the Liberal Party, but who is his family and what role does it play within all this slurry of Liberal and Green policies that are leading several Canadian provinces to moral and economic bankruptcy?

The Carneys, a couple who owe everything to the "climate change" fantasy

During a appearance on John Stewart's "The Daily Show," Carney said a few months ago that he is an "outsider" and wants to bring a new perspective and approach to the Canadian political landscape.

The prime minister wants to position himself as an outsider, but he is not. His wife, Diana Fox, grew up in rural England and is the daughter of a pig farmer. Fox was educated at Oxford and is an economist, an expert in environmental policy. She has also been involved in social justice causes and has published several research papers on climate policy.

Also, Fox Carney has been part of progressive think tanks in Canada and the U.K., focusing on energy and climate policy. The Canadian first lady has also served on the boards of several environmental organizations such as ClientEarth and Beyond Net Zero.

Mark Carney and Diana FoxAFP.

As an agricultural researcher, Fox has worked in Africa and in 2013, as vice president of research at the think tank Canada 2020, she wrote a background paper on the carbon tax.

Her idea was to reignite the debate on this type of tax for the purpose of "building a plan that Canadians can identify with."

$1.2 million. However, Diana Carney was preaching frugality on her blog, teaching people how to recycle pencils and reuse ring binders to save on stationery during the school year, In 2013, Mark Carney's salary as governor of the Bank of England was nearlyHoweverDiana Carney wason her blog, teaching people how toandtoduring the school year, reported The Daily Mail.

In 2021, Fox joined the Eurasia Group, a political consulting and research firm that claims that the presidency of Donald Trump is among the most significant risks of 2025, as senior advisor. There she worked closely on climate issues with Gerald Butts, who is a former chief advisor and close friend of Justin Trudeau.

Paris Agreement and in drafting Canada's first national climate change plan. As Justin Trudeau's principal secretary, he was responsible for overseeing economic policy and climate initiatives, including the implementation of an economy-wide carbon price. Gerald Butts played a major role in negotiating theand in drafting Canada's first. As Justin Trudeau's principal secretary, he was responsible for overseeing economic policy and, including the implementation of an

After joining Eurasia Group, Fox Carney said that "the compelling logic behind climate action is finally being recognized after many years of neglect." Likewise, she stated, "As we enter a new era, opportunities abound. Yet companies and investors face a new challenge: how to accelerate action in unfamiliar spaces and do so within a very short period of time."

Fox Carney has also helped develop frameworks for thinking about the goal of "net zero emissions" of greenhouse gases, the role that negative emissions in this effort and how to channel capital toward companies deemed ecologically responsible.

In statements to The Daily Mail, Her father Christopher Fox said his daughter is "something of an eco-warrior."

Fox Carney has written several publications related to sustainable development: "Changing Public and Private Roles in Agricultural Service Delivery," "Sustainable Livelihoods: Lessons from Early Experiences" and "Natural Resource Management and Institutional Change."

Progressivism appears to be hereditary

The couple has four daughters: Cleo, Tess, Amelia, and Sasha. Progressive beliefs and an obsession with climate change have been inherited by Cleo, who has captured public attention when she appeared in March to present her father's victory as leader of the Liberal Party.

Cleo Carney is a member of the Bluedot Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting climate change, and collaborates with Bluedot Living, a publication dedicated to sustainable living. She has also worked on environmental education projects for young people and has interned at TechMet LTD, an investment firm specializing in mineral sourcing for the transition to green energy.

Cleo Carney and Mark CarneyCapture Cleo's Clean Cooking - Bluedot Living.

In 2023, Cleo Carney organized a series of conversations on sustainable cooking and climate in which her father discussed the intersection between food, sustainability and politics. She is also a member of the Harvard Resource Efficiency Program, which leads sustainability initiatives driven to reduce waste and energy consumption.

As for Sasha Carney, she is known to be a Canadian poet, who identifies as "non-binary" and who studied English, as well as Women, Gender and Sexuality at Yale University. She performs regularly with Voke, a spoken word group focused on the LGBTQ collective. Her works have been published by The Poetry Society and The Yale Herald.

The couple's other two daughters stay away from public life and very little is known about them.

Mark Carney is also father of one of the children of former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who was the spokeswoman and spearhead of the repression suffered by the Canadian people during the protests against the excessive health measures implemented by Justin Trudeau's federal government in 2022.