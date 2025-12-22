Massie and Khanna preparing to bring 'inherent contempt' against Bondi over Epstein files

Published by Just The News / Nicholas Ballasy 22 de diciembre, 2025

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives are moving to hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt of Congress, asserting that the Justice Department has failed to comply with a new law that required the full release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by December 19.

The law required the release of investigative records, grand jury testimony and other materials. About 300,000 documents were released and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Sunday that more would come in the next few weeks. He attributed the delay mostly due to redactions such as the names of victims.

Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky., co-authors of the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, said the department’s December disclosure remains excessively redacted and missing significant documents mandated by the law. They argue the Justice Department’s limited release falls short of the law’s requirements.

Khanna and Massie are drafting a resolution aimed at using "inherent contempt" powers, which is a seldom used constitutional authority that lets Congress fine or detain officials who obstruct its work. The lawmakers said they could levy daily fines against Bondi if compliance isn’t achieved, The Washington Post reported.

"We are bringing inherent contempt against Bondi. DOJ cowers & re-releases the 119-page document, now with 'minimal redactions.' Massie & I are different. We do not just do memes or speeches. We take action to fight a corrupt system," Khanna wrote on X.

