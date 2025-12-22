Published by Víctor Mendoza 21 de diciembre, 2025

Javier Milei encouraged the countries of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) to increase pressure on Venezuela, in line with Donald Trump's offensive. During his speech at the group's summit held in Brazil, the president of Argentina strongly condemned the "atrocious and inhuman dictatorship" led by Nicolás Maduro.

In addition to asking his peers to rethink the current rules of the economic bloc that began in the 1990s and stressing the need to expand free trade, Milei seized the moment to take aim at the Venezuelan regime.

"Argentina welcomes the pressure from the United States and Donald Trump to free the Venezuelan people. The time to have a timid approach in this matter has run out. We further urge all other members of the bloc to second this position and strongly condemn this authoritarian experiment," the president of Argentina expressed in a show of support for the pressure policy implemented by the Trump Administration.

"The atrocious and inhuman dictatorship of the narco-terrorist Nicolas Maduro spreads a dark shadow over our region. This danger and this shame cannot continue to exist in the continent or it will end up dragging us all down with it," he added.

In turn, Milei insisted on the release of all political prisoners in Venezuela, including the Argentine military man Nahuel Gallo, who was detained more than a year ago while visiting his family in Anzoátegui.

As for the current state of affairs of Mercosur, a regional bloc of South American countries created to facilitate trade among its members, the libertarian leader criticized the existence of "an oversized and inefficient bureaucracy that expanded on itself."

"The new South America comes from the future. It is up to this bloc to decide whether it will move with this tailwind or cling to the mast of the past to fight against the change that our countries need and demand," he said.

The meeting, held in Foz do Iguaçu, was also attended by Lula da Silva, president of Brazil; Santiago Peña, president of Paraguay; Yamandú Orsi, president of Uruguay; and José Raúl Mulino, president of Panama.