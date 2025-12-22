Trump appoints special envoy for Greenland, provoking reaction from Denmark and EU

A sailboat in the High Arctic region off the west coast of Greenland. AFP / COURTESY OF TAMARA KLINK .

President Donald Trump on Monday appointed Louisiana Republican Governor Jeff Landry as special envoy for Greenland, a decision that generated a strong reaction from the Danish government, Greenlandic authorities and the European Union, amid diplomatic tensions over the future of the Arctic territory.

The announcement was made by Trump via Truth Social, where he stated that Landry "understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country’s Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World."

Landry thanked Trump for the appointment on X and called the designation an "honor." He described the role as a "volunteer position to make Greenland part of the U.S.," although he clarified that the new position will not affect his duties as governor of Louisiana.

Reaction from Denmark and Greenland

Denmark also announced Monday that it will summon the U.S. chargé d'affaires to demand explanations for the appointment of the special emissary. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen was "deeply outraged" and called both the appointment and Landry's statements "totally unacceptable," according to AFP.

"As long as we have a kingdom consisting of Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland, we cannot accept actions that undermine our territorial integrity," Rasmussen warned in remarks to TV2 channel, the agency quoted.

In a joint statement, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen recalled that "national borders and state sovereignty are based on international law."

Nielsen stated on Facebook that the appointment "changes nothing for us here at home." "We will determine our future ourselves. Greenland is our country. Greenland belongs to Greenlanders," he wrote.

European Union support The European Commission expressed its strong support for Denmark. "Preserving the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviolability of its borders is essential for the European Union," said Anouar El Anouni, spokesman for the bloc's diplomatic service, per AFP.

A strategic territory

Greenland, the world's largest island that is not a continent, is strategically located between North America and Europe. The United States maintains military bases in the region, and its location makes it a key point in case of missile launches in an armed conflict.

In addition, the territory has attracted growing international interest for its abundant natural resources, including rare earth minerals, and for the opening of new Arctic sea routes.

From the early months of his previous presidency, Trump raised the possibility of purchasing Greenland from Denmark. Following his return to the White House in January, he has reiterated that the United States "needs" the island for national security reasons.

A January poll cited by the AFP indicates that a majority of Greenland's roughly 57,000 inhabitants want independence from Denmark, but do not want to be part of another country.

The United States opened a consulate in Greenland in June 2020. Last August, Denmark summoned the U.S. chargé d'affaires following allegations of alleged attempts to interfere on the island, after several senior officials close to Trump were seen in Nuuk, the capital, seeking to reach out to those both in favor of and opposed to rapprochement with Washington.