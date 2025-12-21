Published by Virginia Martínez 21 de diciembre, 2025

The U.S. "struck more than 70 targets at multiple locations in central Syria with fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery," the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement.

The strikes took place in Homs, Raqa and Deir Ezzor, a security source said.

"The operation employed more than 100 precision munitions against known I.S. infrastructure and weapons sites," Centcom added.

The command also claimed that since the Palmyra strike U.S. and allied forces "conducted 10 operations in Syria and Iraq that resulted in the death or detention of 23 terrorist personnel," without specifying which groups they belonged to.

Regional Support.

Jordanlent its support to this operation aimed at "preventing extremist organizations from exploiting" southern Syria to launch attacks "that threaten the security of its neighbors and the region," the Army explained in a statement.

Likewise, Syria's Foreign Ministry said in a release on X that the country was committed to fighting ISIS and "ensuring that it has no safe havens in Syrian territory."

At least five jihadists killed, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights records

At least five jihadists were killed early Saturday morning in Syria, including the leader of a cell, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in shelling by United States against Islamic State group targets (EI), carried out in response to an attack that killed three Americans in the country.

The NGO's director, Rami Abdel Rahman, told AFP that the suspected IS members were killed in the eastern Deir Ezzor province and that the bombed cell was responsible for operating drones in the area.

Terrorists "will be hit harder than ever."

For his part, the president Donald Trump described the offensive on his network Truth Socialas a "very serious retaliation", and confirmed that it was a response to the bombing that killed three Americans last weekend at the archaeological site of Palmyra, which was once under the control of jihadist fighters.

Valor:

Likewise, the president wrote on the social network that terrorists "will be hit harder than ever if they in any way attack or threaten the United States."