Trump removes nearly 30 career diplomats in foreign policy reshuffle

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de diciembre, 2025

The Trump administration began removing nearly 30 career diplomats from their posts as ambassadors and other senior positions at U.S. embassies. The effort is part of a push to reorient foreign policy toward officials fully aligned with the “America First” agenda.

According to State Department officials who spoke on condition of anonymity with The Associated Press, the chiefs of mission in at least 29 countries were notified last week that their terms will end in January. All had been appointed during Joe Biden's administration, though they had weathered an initial wave of removals that occurred at the start of Trump's second term, focused mainly on political posts.

The change was finalized last week, when they began receiving formal notices from Washington of their impending departure. Although ambassadors serve at the discretion of the president and typically remain in office for three to four years, the affected officials will not lose their status within the foreign service and may rejoin other posts in the U.S. capital.

The State Department avoided specifying the exact number of ambassadors removed, but defended the measure as "a standard process in any administration." In a statement, it stressed that ambassadors are personal representatives of the president and that he has the right to ensure that they advance his policy agenda abroad.

Africa is the most impacted region, with ambassadors removed in 13 countries, including Nigeria, Senegal, Somalia and Uganda. It is followed by Asia, with six countries affected, including the Philippines and Vietnam. Changes were also recorded in Europe, the Middle East, South and Central Asia, as well as in the Western Hemisphere, where Guatemala and Suriname are on the list.

Politico was the first to report these dismissals, which have raised concerns among some lawmakers and the union representing American diplomats.