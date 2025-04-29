Canada stays on a leftward course: Liberal Mark Carney defeats Conservative Pierre Poilievre

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de abril, 2025

Mark Carney won the election and will become prime minister of Canada. In a scenario that seemed unthinkable a few months ago, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the national public broadcaster, confirmed the victory of the former president of the Bank of Canada and current leader of the Liberal Party.

With this triumph, Carney will extend the Liberal stay in power, which came in 2015 under the leadership of Justin Trudeau. After ten years of attrition and defying what until recently seemed an irremovable trend, the Liberals achieved a fourth consecutive term in government. The conservative face in this election was Pierre Poilievre, who led all polls until Trudeau's resignation.

"Justin Trudeau's resignation as prime minister and Donald Trump's annexation and tariff threats turned the political landscape upside down, and this is the result. The last time the Liberals had four straight terms in government was from 1993 until 2006, under Jean Chrétien and then Paul Martin. Before that, you have to go back to the 1960s and ‘70s," CBC News explained, which also projected Carney as the winner.

According to the projections, the progressive parties together will reach a majority of seats to form a government. According to the Canadian system, 172 of the 343 seats in the House of Commons are needed. It is not yet clear whether Carney's Liberal Party will achieve that number on its own or whether it will rely on other minority parties.

Carney, who worked to run the party to the center after Trudeau's step aside, presented himself to Canadians as a "crisis manager" and leveraged his economic and financial experience. At the same time, it was the first time that the now prime minister-elect ran for election, of any kind.

In addition, the 60-year-old Liberal contrasted sharply with President Trump, particularly with his rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state. As for his potential relationship with his neighbor, Carney insisted on his intention to negotiate, while showing himself to be very upset with the statements coming out of the White House in recent months.

Developing news...