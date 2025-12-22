British singer Chris Rea, known for hits like 'Driving Home for Christmas,' dead at 74
According to the family, the artist passed away peacefully Monday in the hospital "after a brief illness."
British singer Chris Rea, known especially for his songs "The Road to Hell," "Josephine" and "Driving Home For Christmas," has died at the age of 74, his family announced Monday to British media.
"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris," his loved ones said in a statement, adding that he "passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness."
Society
Film director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead in their Los Angeles home
Williams Perdomo
Chris Cooke, the mayor of Rea's hometown of Middlesbrough, mourned the singer's death and argued that the artist helped put the town on the map.
"This is really sad news and my thoughts go out to Chris’ loved ones," Chris Cooke said in a statement.
He added: "Chris Rea was deeply proud of his Middlesbrough roots and the people of our town were equally proud to call him one of their own."
Rea's career
He rose to fame in Britain in the late 1970s with "Fool (If You Think It's Over)," and in the 1980s with "Let's Dance" and "The Road to Hell."
Known for his gravelly voice and slide guitar playing, he recorded 25 solo albums (two of which topped the U.K. album charts) and also earned a Grammy nomination early in his career.
His 1986 song "Driving Home for Christmas" became synonymous with the holiday season, often reappearing on the British singles charts in December.
In recent weeks, it had reached the number 30 spot and also appeared in the Christmas advertisement for British grocery chain Marks & Spencer.