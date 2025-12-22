British singer Chris Rea, known for hits like 'Driving Home for Christmas,' dead at 74

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de diciembre, 2025

British singer Chris Rea, known especially for his songs "The Road to Hell," "Josephine" and "Driving Home For Christmas," has died at the age of 74, his family announced Monday to British media.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris," his loved ones said in a statement, adding that he "passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness."

Chris Cooke, the mayor of Rea's hometown of Middlesbrough, mourned the singer's death and argued that the artist helped put the town on the map.

"This is really sad news and my thoughts go out to Chris’ loved ones," Chris Cooke said in a statement.

He added: "Chris Rea was deeply proud of his Middlesbrough roots and the people of our town were equally proud to call him one of their own."

