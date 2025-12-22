$3,000 payment: DHS offers incentive to illegal immigrants to self-deport through end of year

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de diciembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that illegal immigrants who self-deport through the CBP Home app before the end of the year will receive a payment of $3,000. In addition, authorities indicated that these undocumented migrants will also be given a free flight home.

"Using the CBP Home app also qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country. ... The Department of Homeland Security is continuing to deliver this holiday season on its promise to help illegal aliens in the United States return home," the department explained in a statement.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said undocumented immigrants should take advantage of this opportunity and self-deport because, if they don't, "We will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return."

"During the Christmas Season, the U.S. taxpayer is so generously TRIPLING the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally- offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year," Noem insisted.