$3,000 payment: DHS offers incentive to illegal immigrants to self-deport through end of year
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said undocumented immigrants should take advantage of this opportunity and self-deport because, if they don't, "We will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return."
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that illegal immigrants who self-deport through the CBP Home app before the end of the year will receive a payment of $3,000. In addition, authorities indicated that these undocumented migrants will also be given a free flight home.
"Using the CBP Home app also qualifies recipients for forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties for failing to depart the country. ... The Department of Homeland Security is continuing to deliver this holiday season on its promise to help illegal aliens in the United States return home," the department explained in a statement.
"During the Christmas Season, the U.S. taxpayer is so generously TRIPLING the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally- offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year," Noem insisted.
At least 1.9 million undocumented immigrants have self-deported
"It’s a fast, free, and easy process: Just download the app, fill out your information, and DHS will take care of the rest – including arranging and paying for your travel back home. ... Those illegal aliens who don’t take advantage of this special offer today have only one alternative: They will be arrested, deported, and they will never be able to return to the United States," DHS stressed.