Mark Carney: a consummate elite insider

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de abril, 2025

Amid strong trade tensions with the United States, Justin Trudeau's former adviser, Mark Carney, took office this month as Canada's prime minister.

Carney has been head of the Central Bank of Canada and governor of the Bank of England. An economist by profession, he was also a former UN special envoy for Climate Action and Finance.

With significant international experience, at first glance he would appear to be a competent and trustworthy person. Those who applauded the political drifts of Justin Trudeau, are sure to agree with the new Canadian prime minister's measures as well. However, to Jordan Peterson, Carney is a Trudeau on steroids.

In 2021 Mark Carney published a book titled Value(s): Building a Better World for All. Peterson in his podcast said it is one of the most vacuous books he has ever had the misfortune to read.

In Value(s), Carney claims that all Canadian financial institutions are going to have to be retooled in accordance with the catastrophe of climate change, and that 80% of the fossil fuels, which drive the Canadian economy, will have to stay in the ground.

For Peterson, "there is no one in the world who has bet more, intellectually, spiritually and politically, on the Net Zero hoax than Mark J. Carney."

In an article published by Peterson in The Telegraph, the Canadian intellectual asks : "Does he offer a plan for this? Definitely, no. He waves his hands and talks about how hydrogen is going to make Alberta specifically, but Canada in general, rich and clean beyond imagination, claiming that the new 'innovation economy' dreamed up by his green delusions will magically manifest itself."

Peterson assures that Carney plans to magnify the terrible pressure Trudeau put on the traditional economy because he is a much more effective manager than his predecessor. According to Peterson, the new prime minister thinks that the economy that exists in Canada has to be replaced by a new "magic economy" that is somehow going to be productive and clean, without even mentioning that Canada already has a productivity deficit.

Carney, a consummate insider in the service of Trudeau

During a appearance on John Stewart's Daily Show Daily Show., Carney said he is an outsider and wants to bring a fresh perspective and approach to the Canadian political landscape.

The prime minister wants to position himself as an outsider, but he is not. According to Jordan Peterson, Carney is an accomplished insider who served Justin Trudeau as an economic adviser, enough to be considered finance minister in that administration. Peterson claims that just after being appointed prime minister, Carney has met with the same old undesirables.

As if that were not enough, the leader of the Liberal Party is the godfather of one of the children of Canada's former deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland. This woman was the spokesperson and spearhead of the repression suffered by the Canadian people during the protests against the excessive health measures implemented by the Canadian government in 2022.

The repression of the Freedom Convoy

During the Trudeau government, Carney vigorously defended the plan to freeze the bank accounts of those protesting against vaccination mandates for cross-border truckers. Protests that later turned into demonstrations against health measures in general.

In February 2022, Carney published an article for the Globe and Mail titled It's time to end sedition in Ottawa by applying the law and following the money, in which he called for cutting off the funding received by the truckers of the Freedom Convoy. At the time, Carney accused anyone supporting the truckers’ protests—organized in opposition to the COVID-19 restrictions enforced by Trudeau—of financing sedition.

In this article Carney wrote: "I know from experience that crises don’t end by themselves. You can’t spin your way out of failure. You must recognize the scale of the challenge, devise a clear plan and then implement it methodically and deliberately. Your determination to do so can never be in doubt. Then and only then can order be restored. In this case, that means enforcing the law and following the money. Individuals must be held responsible for their lawlessness and those who financed their actions must be dissuaded from ever doing so again."

Carney's experience as governor of the Bank of Canada from 2008 to 2013 gave him a deep understanding of financial systems, which may have allowed him to come up with a detailed plan to use the bank against the Freedom Convoy protesters.

Early parliamentary elections

Not even a month in power, Mark Carney has already announced early parliamentary elections for April 28th. For these elections he is counting on a campaign of just over four weeks that promises to focus on the threats of U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Jordan Peterson, Carney has called the elections earlier than required by law to prevent Canadians from finding out who he really is.

According to the Canadian intellectual, Canada will not survive four, let alone eight more years of centralized planning by the green agenda, elitists and doomsayers who governed under Justin Trudeau.

"Worse, a vote for Carney will allow the elitists of the World Economic Forum to effectively continue their anti-human machinations, when a defeat of the man and the liberals who so richly deserve to be defeated would put those arrogant Luciferian technocrats where they belong," Peterson said.

As for Carney's international positioning, like the Europeans and World Economic Forum technocrats, Trudeau has been pushing the green agenda for 10 years. However, the former prime minister has been a follower of those ideas, but that is not the case with Carney. For Jordan Peterson, Carney is simply the architect and instigator of ideologies championed by the green agenda.