Romanian elections: Conservative George Simion surpassed expectations and reached 40% of the votes in the first round

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de mayo, 2025

Conservative George Simion won first place in the Romanian presidential election. Despite polls placing him close to 30 percentage points, the leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) leader managed to surpass 40% of the vote, almost doubling his immediate pursuer, Nicușor Dan. Both will face each other in the second round scheduled for May 18.

With 97% of the votes counted, Simion obtained 40.48% of the votes, against 20.88% for Dan and 20.38% for Crin Antonescu. Further behind was Victor Ponta, who claimed 13.32% of the vote.

"Romanians are the winners," the conservative candidate posted on his X account, where he also thanked the congratulations of local and international political referents. If he also wins in the second round, Simion, 38, will become the youngest president in Romanian history.

These Romanian elections are dragging on the chaos experienced in 2024, when the Romanian Supreme Court annulled the electoral triumph of conservative candidate Călin Georgescu, alleging that his campaign had benefited from Russian "interference."

With Georgescu out of the equation, Simion united the conservative movement and capitalized on those votes for his candidacy.

As for Nicușor Dan, he is a 55-year-old mathematician and the current mayor of Bucharest, the capital of Romania. After confirming his second place, he simply posted the following on his social media: "I entered the second round, thank you!"