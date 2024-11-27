After Trump's threats, Canada considers imposing tariffs on some U.S. goods

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

Canada is already considering imposing tariffs on some U.S. goods after president-elect Donald Trump announced that he will impose import duties of 25% on all products coming from Canada and Mexico.

According to an AP report, a senior Canadian official said the country is already evaluating which U.S. products could be taxed should Trump follow through on his threat and impose harsh tariffs on products from Canada.

The official clarified that, for now, Canada has not made any decision but that the assessment of tariffs is necessary for any future decisions.

In a post on the social network Truth, the Republican leader affirmed that the high tariff rate would be applied until the migratory crisis is curbed and reductions or eliminations of drug trafficking through the southern and northern borders.

There is already a history of Canada responding to U.S. tariffs.

For example, in 2018, during Trump's first term, Canada announced billions in new tariffs against one-off U.S. products in response to new duties on Canadian steel and aluminum.

Canada's move at the time aimed more to politically engage some Republican leaders than to harm the United States economically.

A clear example was Canada's imposition of a 10% tariff on yogurts imported from the United States. This measure was in response to the fact that Canada imports $3 million worth of U.S. yogurts annually, mostly from a plant located in Wisconsin, the home state of then-House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Likewise, Canada also imposed tariffs on whiskey, which comes from Tennessee and Kentucky, the home state of then-Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

If Canada responds to Trump with tariffs, there will likely be impositions applied to one-off products, which will have a political impact on Republican leaders and allies of the president-elect.