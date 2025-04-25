Analyst Jorge Bonilla assures Voz News that the mainstream media is taking advantage of Kilmar Abrego's case to attack Trump

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de abril, 2025

On Voz News, executive producer Karina Yapor interviewed MRC news analyst Jorge Bonilla about the very different way in which much of the U.S. media has covered the cases of Rachel Morin and Kilmar Abrego, in a clear demonstration that part of the so-called mainstream media can, on numerous occasions, not only disseminate certain types of narratives that are in accordance with their editorial line, but also pass under the table or omit news that contradict them.

"The left has decided to make it its itempriority agenda to attack the public policy of Donald Trump's government, and that is why they have given so much emphasis to this case of Kilmer Abrego García, whom the media identifies as the 'father of Maryland' and not as the illegal immigrant."

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.