India orders expulsion of all Pakistanis within a week; Pakistan cancels visas for Indians

Published by Santiago Ospital 24 de abril, 2025

The India-Pakistan enmity continues to heat up. The neighbors, historic rivals, announced a series of punitive measures in recent hours after New Delhi accused Islamabad of "cross-border terrorism" over a deadly attack on its territory.

On Thursday, the Indian government issued an ultimatum for all Pakistanis in India: they must leave the country by April 29. The expulsion does not cover diplomats, although their number was reduced. This latest initiative follows the border closure and suspension of a water distribution treaty imposed a day earlier.

Pakistan responded in kind. Following a cabinet meeting, its government declared India’s defense, navy, and air attachés in Islamabad persona non grata. “They are directed to leave Pakistan immediately.” In addition, it announced the cancellation of visas issued to Indian citizens, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims.

"Any threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains," said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office. This promise was followed by the closing of borders, the suspension of trade and the closure of airspace to Indian airlines.

On the Indus Waters Treaty, the Sharif Administration stated that any disruption "will be considered as an act of war and responded to with full force across the complete spectrum of national power." Dating from 1960, the pact regulates the distribution of the waters of the Indus River and its tributaries.

The attack in Kashmir

In the worst attack in the region in decades, gunmen opened fire on civilians in the tourist resort of Pahalgam, located in the Indian region of Kashmir. A hospital list reviewed by AFP confirms that at least 26 people were killed. All were men and only one was not a resident of India.

International leaders responded with solidarity and pledges of aid. Donald Trump himself said the United States "stands strong" with India "against terrorism."

Although no group appears to have claimed responsibility, India pointed unequivocally to Pakistan. Since 1989, rebels in the Himalayan region have been seeking independence or annexation by the neighboring country. While New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting these armed groups, the latter denies these links.