A third term? Official sale of 'Trump 2028' hats begins

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de abril, 2025

The Trump Organization began selling a cap with the slogan "Trump 2028" through its official store on Thursday, a clear sign of support for President Donald Trump, despite Amendment 22 of the U.S. Constitution expressly prohibiting a president from being elected to a third term. In its publication, the organization even explicitly encouraged its followers to "[make] a statement" politically, and detailed that the price per cap is $50.

A few minutes after the publication, Eric Trump, Trump’s son, posted a photo on his social media in which he can be seen wearing the cap and sharing a link where it can be purchased. This sale is part of a commercial strategy in which the Trump Organization has included not only Trump-branded perfumes or Bibles, but also themed T-shirts such as "DOGE," the official acronym of the Department of Government Efficiency, currently headed by the South African tycoon Elon Musk.

Trump has already signaled his intention to run in 2028

The Republican leader, who is currently serving his second term after failing to be re-elected in 2020, when he lost that year's presidential election to Democratic candidate Joe Biden, stated in March that he was "not joking" about the possibility of running a third time in three years.

Similarly, Trump also stated his intentions to take this step during an interview with NBC, in which he detailed that, even though the Constitution was very clear, there were "methods" to make it possible. However, he also stated on other occasions, in response to questions about whether he would seek a third term, that for now he was not considering such a scenario and that he was only focused on his presidency.

Division among Republicans

Within the Republican Party, there has been a strong division over this issue. On the one hand, former adviser Steve Bannon has confessed to being a "firm believer" that Trump will not only be able to run, but also win in 2028, adding that he and others are currently "working on it" to get around the various legal restrictions. Even Tennessee Representative Andy Ogles presented a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow Trump to take this action, despite the prohibition clearly stated in the Constitution.

On the other hand, key figures such as Oklahoma Representative and Chairman of the House Appropriations Committee Tom Cole clearly stated his disagreement with a third term for Trump and even commented publicly that the idea was "too fanciful to really discuss seriously."