EU says attack on Kiev shows that Russia is ‘the real obstacle’ to peace

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de abril, 2025

The bombing launched overnight by the Kremlin against Kiev shows that Russia is the real obstacle to peace, Kaja Kallas said Thursday.

"While claiming to seek peace, Russia launched a deadly airstrike on Kyiv [Kiev]. This isn't a pursuit of peace, it’s a mockery of it," the diplomat said in a message on X. "The real obstacle is not Ukraine but Russia."

Likewise, the United Nations has condemned Thursday's attack that has left at least 12 dead and around 90 people injured.

U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Matthias Schmale, stated that "Last night’s large-scale attack by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against residential areas in Kyiv [Kiev] and the surrounding regions is yet another appalling violation of international humanitarian law."