Florida's top Democratic senator left the party with a strong warning

Jason Pizzo, the Democratic minority leader in Florida, announced that he is leaving the Democratic Party. Claiming irreconcilable differences, he asserted that the current party has nothing to do with the one that inspired his father to volunteer in the 1960s under the leadership of President John F. Kennedy.

Pizzo, so far considered a possible candidate for governor in 2026, communicated the news during a speech on the floor of the Sunshine State Senate, located in Tallahassee: "There will be a caucus meeting later this afternoon where I hope that the members of the Democratic caucus will elect a new leader."

While the relationship between Pizzo and the party had been growing increasingly distant, it all came to a head during the debate over a bill involving a Miami-Dade County wastewater utility. "For today, I FedExed my voter registration form to change my party affiliation to no party affiliation," he added.

"The Democratic Party in Florida is dead"

Before Pizzo, two state representatives also left the Democratic Party, registering as Republicans. For now, however, the senator has no intention of crossing the street to the other party. Indeed, he clarified that the current Republican Party "has a lot of problems."

At the same time, Pizzo left a reflection on the state's Democrats that did not take long to go viral. "Here's the thing: The Democratic Party in Florida is dead. But there are good people who can resurrect it. But they don’t want it to be me," he continued.

Nikki Fried, chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party and a former agriculture commissioner, criticized Pizzo's decision and even more so his statements.

"His legacy as leader includes continually disparaging the party base, starting fights with other members, and chasing his own personal ambitions at the expense of Democratic values. Jason’s failure to build support within our party for a gubernatorial run has led to this final embarrassing temper tantrum. I’d be lying if I said I’m sad to see him go, but I wish him the best of luck in the political wilderness he’s created for himself. The Florida Democratic Party is more united without him," Fried said, going on to call the state senator "one of the most ineffective and unpopular Democratic leaders in recent memory."

She was joined by state Senator Shevrin Jones, who assured that the party is far from dead. "The Democrats are not dealing with a values issue; we’re dealing with an engagement issue," she said.