Russian missile attack on Kiev leaves at least nine dead and 63 wounded

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de abril, 2025

Ukraine's emergency service reported that at least nine people were killed and 63 injured, including children, in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital early Thursday.

"Russia launched a massive combined attack on Kiev," the State Emergency Service said in a statement obtained by AFP, describing it as one of the deadliest strikes on the capital since Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago.

The authorities specified that the shelling hit five districts of the capital, causing fires in garages and buildings, which were quickly extinguished. They also reported that Russia fired 70 missiles and 145 drones.

Residential buildings were damaged in the bombardment. In addition, authorities detailed that search efforts are underway to find people trapped under the rubble.

The attack followed Trump's criticism of Zelensky

The attack occurred amid President Donald Trump's ongoing diplomatic efforts, which have yet to yield results in his attempt to achieve peace in Ukraine. The Republican claimed to have reached an agreement with Moscow but criticized Zelensky for not accepting Russia's occupation of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

"It’s inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country," Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

"I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever. The statement made by Zelenskyy today will do nothing but prolong the 'killing field,' and nobody wants that! We are very close to a Deal, but the man with 'no cards to play' should now, finally, GET IT DONE," Trump added.