DR Congo government and M23 rebels agree to stop fighting

Published by Víctor Mendoza 24 de abril, 2025

The DR Congo government and the M23 rebel group announced on Wednesday that they have reached an agreement to cease fighting in the eastern region of the country and will begin negotiations for a permanent truce.

For three decades, the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been a hotspot of conflict, with fighting escalating in recent months as the M23 rebel group advanced towards the cities of Goma and Bukavu, near the Rwanda border.

The DR Congo government, along with foreign nations and UN experts, has accused Rwanda of supporting the rebels with troops. However, Rwanda denies these allegations and instead condemns the presence of hostile groups within Congolese territory.

The unexpected truce announcement follows negotiations mediated by Qatar. Both sides have agreed to work toward finalizing a truce in the conflict, as confirmed in their statement.

Since hostilities broke out in 2021, several truces and ceasefires have been agreed upon, only to end in failure.

In this latest agreement, read on national television and broadcast by an M23 spokesman, both parties "reaffirm their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities."

This cessation will remain in effect "for the duration of the talks and until their conclusion," they stated.

The turbulent eastern region of DR Congo, rich in natural resources and minerals, has been ravaged for decades by regional rivalries stemming from the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of using the Tutsi-led M23 rebel group to plunder the wealth of the region.

For its part, Rwanda claims that DR Congo shelters an armed group in the region, composed of Hutus responsible for the Tutsi genocide three decades ago.

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi had long opposed direct talks with the rebels, accusing them of acting on behalf of Rwanda.

Qatar, which has signed significant cooperation agreements with both African countries, initiated a mediation effort this month, though the results have yet to be revealed.