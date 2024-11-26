Trump announces first executive orders: tariffs on products from Mexico, Canada and China

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

The president-elect Donald Trump announced Monday that on day one in office he will issue an executive order to charge Mexico and Canada a stiff 25% tariff on all goods entering the United States, as well as additional increases in tariffs applied to products from China.

The Republican leader claimed that the measures are due to the massive influx of immigrants and illicit drugs across the border.

According to a post on Truth Social, Trump who said that thousands of people were "flowing through" Mexico and Canada "at levels never before seen" and, until this is under control, the US will impose tariffs on all products coming from its neighboring countries.

"Right now a Caravan coming from Mexico, composed of thousands of people, seems to be unstoppable in its quest to come through our currently Open Border," Trump said. "On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders."

#BREAKING | Donald Trump announces that one of his first acts as president will be to initiate a 25% tariff on all products coming in from Mexico and Canada pic.twitter.com/nuBcHqxyAA — VOZ (@Voz_US) November 26, 2024

"This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!" the president-elect stated. "Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long simmering problem."

"And until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!" his first announcement concluded.

Then, in a later release, Trump stated that he will also sign another executive order to impose extra tariffs on products coming from China due to the "massive amounts" of drugs, especially fentanyl, coming into the United States through smuggling.

The president-elect claimed that Chinese officials did not keep their word to sentence drug smugglers to death.

"Representatives of China told me that they would institute their maximum penalty, that of death, for any drug dealers caught doing this but, unfortunately, they never followed through, and drugs are pouring into our Country, mostly through Mexico, at levels never seen before," Trump said.

"Until such time as they stop, we will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter," concluded the president-elect, who will take office for a second term on January 20, 2025.

#BREAKING | President Trump also announces he will impose an additional 10% tariff on China due to fentanyl entering the U.S. pic.twitter.com/w6rNydafyM — VOZ (@Voz_US) November 26, 2024

According to a Reuters report, after announcing his promise on tariffs, Trump had a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during which they discussed trade and border security.

"It was a good discussion and they will stay in touch," said a Canadian source familiar with the call.