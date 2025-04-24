Ukraine: Russia deploys North Korea's M1991 rocket launchers for the first time

The United Kingdom authorized the delivery of these missiles in May 2023/. AFP

Published by Juan Peña 24 de abril, 2025

Russia already has North Korean-made multiple rocket launch systems (MLRS) 1991 deployed on the Ukrainian front. This was first reported by Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov via his Telegram channel.

Butusov posted a video showing the North Korean rocket launchers on the Ukrainian front and operated by Russian soldiers.

This is the first time these weapons systems have been deployed in Ukraine. They came into the hands of Russian troops after the North Korean regime has accelerated its arms production to supply Moscow with ammunition and weapons.

The North Korean 240-mm MLRS 1991 is a counterpart of the Russian BM-27 Uragan 240-millimeter self-propelled rocket launcher, equipped with 22 barrels capable of firing unguided rockets with 198-pound warheads.

The already protracted pace of the war is forcing Russia to seek alternatives to its weapons systems, which have slowed production due to heavy sanctions against the Russian war industry.

Earlier sources reported the transfer of multiple MLRS units from Pyongyang to Moscow in January, with images showing the equipment camouflaged as civilian vehicles in Kursk, western Russia.