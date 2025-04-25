Trump calls Harvard "antisemitic" and "a threat to democracy"

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 24 de abril, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Harvard University in a Truth Social post on Thursday, calling it “an antisemitic, far-left institution.”

Harvard has “students being accepted from all over the world that want to rip our country apart,” the president wrote. “The place is a liberal mess, allowing a certain group of crazed lunatics to enter and exit the classroom, and spew fake anger and hate.”

“It is truly horrific! Now, since our filings began, they act like they are all ‘American Apple Pie,’” he continued. “Harvard is a threat to democracy, with a lawyer who represents me, who should therefore be forced to resign immediately or be fired. He’s not that good, anyway, and I hope that my very big and beautiful company, now run by my sons, gets rid of him ASAP!”

The Trump Organization confirmed that it had parted ways with William Burck, the lawyer representing the Ivy League in its ongoing legal battle against the Trump administration, according to USA Today.

Harvard announced that it would be suing the Trump administration after it froze $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million worth of contracts to the Ivy League school unless it met certain demands, which Harvard rejected. Trump also directed the Internal Revenue Service to look into removing Harvard’s tax-exempt status.

