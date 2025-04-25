In a tough interview, Ben Shapiro questioned Zelenski about religious freedom in Ukraine and the fate of U.S. aid

Published by Joaquín Núñez 24 de abril, 2025

Amid negotiations between the U.S., Russia and Ukraine to end the war, Ben Shapiro interviewed Volodimir Zelensky. The popular conservative thought leader traveled to Kiev, where he was received by the president of Ukraine for an interview that will be published in two parts. The first, lasting approximately 30 minutes, focused mainly on religious freedom in Ukraine, the fate of U.S. aid and the famous meeting between Zelensky, Donald Trump and JD Vance at the White House.

The interview began precisely with the viral discussion in the Oval Office. According to Zelensky, such an image helped neither Ukraine nor the United States in the eyes of the world.

"It should be understood that Ukraine, which we are defending against Russia's offensive, and we believe that Russia is an enemy, we believe that the United States is a real and true friend, we know that the United States has a position to serve as a mediator in this conflict. (...) We consider the United States as a strong strategic partner with influence," the Ukrainian leader expressed.

In addition, he expressed annoyance over the recent comments of President Trump, who, according to him, suggested that Ukraine had something to do with the start of the war in 2022. "I highly respect the fact that he's searching for an approach, that's his approach, somebody might have a different approach, but you shouldn't be saying that Ukraine and Russia started this war, I believe that it's painful for our people to hear, this is why we respond in this way, we're talking about the dignity of our country," he continued.

Is there religious freedom in Ukraine?

Moments later, Shapiro asked the Ukrainian president about the religious freedom of the Russian Orthodox Church. It was one of the first times Zelensky was asked about it, in this case by the popular conservative commentator.

"There have been a lot of accusations that there’s been a crackdown on religious freedom in Ukraine, particularly with regard to the Russian Orthodox Church. Maybe you can respond to the accusations that there’s a restriction on religious freedom with regard to Russian Orthodox in Ukraine," Shapiro told him.

After remarking on a recent meeting with leaders of the Pan-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, he responded that while there is no pressure on religious institutions in general, he assured that there are certain institutions that function as Russian intelligence apparatuses.

"The Moscow church is just another agency of the KGB. Everyone knows that Russia’s special services are in control of the church," he added.

On legislation passed in 2024 banning religious organizations linked to the Russian Orthodox Church, Zelensky said he does not want connections between Moscow and the church, "We are just saying that our church should be free from any authorities. It’s free for the people."

On the fate of U.S. aid to Ukraine

Shapiro also questioned the fate of U.S. aid to Ukraine, which amounts to billions of dollars, and whether it would be possible for President Zelesky to assure Americans that their money is being put to good use.

"We have complete reporting, counting, absolutely transparent within the Ministry of Defense. There's access to all the figures starting from the very first year of the war. There's always, there's been always an access. When we've seen in the very beginning of the war that Russia attempted to undermine the support and assistance coming from the United States, because the United States was the main donor, and they wanted to undermine this through fake news, through other tools," he said.

He also remarked that Russia's intention was to raise doubts about the use of this money from the very beginning, with the aim of creating friction between the United States, Europe and Ukraine.

"So as for the audit, we're always ready to do any audit. There's nothing to hide. We're absolutely open, transparent, and that is what's happening. There's all the reports available," Zelensky continued.

Finally, Shapiro asked about reports that some Ukrainians are literally being kidnapped to fight in the war. The Ukrainian leader described the situation as a "military mobilization" and that taking men off the streets is not "the main thing that describes Ukraine today."

"The country is at war. That is why we do have mobilization. We want the war to end…but as long as there is war, as long as we have the law, there is still mobilization," Zelensky said.