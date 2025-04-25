Former judge Cano and his wife arrested, accused of harboring an alleged member of Tren de Aragua in their home

Published by Sabrina Martin 24 de abril, 2025

Joel Cano, a former Democratic judge of Doña Ana County, and his wife, Nancy Cano, were arrested Thursday on charges of tampering with evidence and shielding an undocumented immigrant linked to the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The arrest came after federal agents raided their Las Cruces home as part of an operation to capture Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, who prosecutors had identified as a high flight risk.

Hired as a laborer, then as a guest

According to court documents, Ortega-Lopez was initially hired by Nancy Cano to perform repair work on the home. Subsequently, he was offered lodging in the family's guest house. However, authorities found evidence that linking him to the criminal organization: clothing with the group's insignia, related tattoos, and messages that confirmed his affiliation.

Ortega-Lopez allegedly entered the United States illegally on December 15, 2023, through Eagle Pass, Texas. Three days later, he was released due to a lack of space in detention facilities, with an outstanding summons as part of deportation proceedings.

During the investigation, four firearms were also seized from the home of the couple's daughter, April Cano. Ortega-López appears on social media posing with part of the arsenal.

Judicial figure's dramatic fall from grace

The case has shaken the New Mexico judicial system. Joel Cano resigned from his post in March, and this week the state Supreme Court issued a ruling permanently barring him from holding judicial office.

The arrest of a former judge and his alleged link to a foreign criminal has generated outrage among local officials. The Department of Homeland Security continues to lead the investigation as demands for transparency and accountability grow.