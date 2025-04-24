Nintendo admits it will not be able to meet the very high demand for its Switch 2 console in Japan

Published by Diane Hernández 24 de abril, 2025

Nintendo's shares surged on Thursday after the video game giant announced higher-than-expected demand for pre-sales of its new Switch 2 console.

The successor to the Switch, the third-best-selling console after Sony's PlayStation 2 and the Nintendo DS, is set to hit global stores on June 5. However, manufacturers have already acknowledged that they won't be able to meet the exceptionally high demand for the device before its release.

A message on X from to the company's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, indicated on Wednesday that there were 2.2 million pre-order requests for the console in Japan.

This is an "extremely high" figure that "far exceeds our initial expectation," the message stated. "It also significantly exceeds the number of Switch 2 consoles" that will be able to be delivered on the launch date.

Nintendo shares rose 5.5% on Thursday

Shares of the Kyoto-based company rose 5.5% Thursday following the announcement.

While Nintendo has expanded into theme parks and movie productions, analysts report that 90% of its revenue still comes from its Switch business.

In early April, Nintendo unveiled details of its new hybrid console, which can be used both in handheld mode and connected to a TV. However, the price raised eyebrows, coming in more than a third higher than the original Switch in major markets. In the United States, it will be priced at $449.99.

Nintendo postponed the pre-sale of the Switch 2 in the United States as it evaluated the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.