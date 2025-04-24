This is Pope Francis’ tomb in Santa Maria Maggiore

Published by Agustina Blanco 24 de abril, 2025

The Vatican released an image of the tomb destined for the remains of Pope Francis on Thursday, located in the Basilica of St. Mary Major in Rome.

Faithful to his vision of a Church "poor and for the poor," Jorge Bergoglio, who assumed the pontificate in March 2013, arranged for his tomb to be of austere simplicity. Made of Ligurian marble, the niche bears only the inscription "Franciscus" and a reproduction of his pectoral cross, a distinctive symbol of his papacy and his closeness to the faithful.

The tomb is located in a niche in the side aisle of the basilica, between the Pauline Chapel, the Salus Populi Romani Chapel and the Sforza Chapel, near the Altar of St. Francis, in homage to the saint from Assisi whose name the pontiff adopted.

Starting this Sunday, the faithful will be able to visit the site, the Vatican said.

El Vaticano ha difundido este jueves una fotografía de la tumba del Papa Francisco, realizada en mármol de Liguria (Italia), con la única inscripción “FRANCISCUS” y la reproducción de su cruz pectoral.



La tumba ha sido preparada en el nicho de la nave lateral, entre la Capilla… pic.twitter.com/S4KtvMo8El — ACI Prensa (@aciprensa) April 24, 2025

This decision marks a historic milestone, since Francisco will be the first pope buried outside the Vatican since Leo XIII, whose remains have rested in the Basilica of St. John Lateran since 1903.

The choice of St. Mary Major responds to the pope's deep devotion to the Virgin, particularly the image of the Salus Populi Romani, which he used to visit on Sunday mornings before his pontificate.

"As I always promised the Virgin, and the place is already prepared, I want to be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore, because it is my great devotion," Francis said in an interview.

The pope's desire for simplicity



According to his testament, detailed in a document dated June 29, 2022 and released April 21, Francis requested a simple coffin, without ornamentation, and a tomb without excess.

The new edition of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, recently published, provides for the use of a single coffin, aligning with the pontiff's will.

In addition, Francis made arrangements so that his burial would not generate expenses for the Vatican or the Church.

In that sense, an anonymous benefactor, whose identity was not revealed, assumed all the costs, and the donation was already confirmed by the Vatican press office.