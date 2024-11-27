Death threats made against several members of Trump's cabinet

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

Several of Donald Trump's nominees and appointees for relevant positions in the next administration received violent threats on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, including possible explosions at their homes.

Karoline Leavitt, designated by the president-elect to succeed Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary, reported what happened through a press release.

"Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. In response, law enforcement acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action," Leavitt said.

The FBI confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

For the moment, only Elise Stefanik has been named. Representatives for the one chosen by Trump to be the ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) claimed to be among those affected by these threats. In her case, they were also directed at her husband and 3-year-old son.

"This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three-year-old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence. New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism. We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7. We want to share our best wishes to the Upstate NY community for a happy and safe Thanksgiving. We are especially grateful to our law enforcement officers and military families who are on duty over the holiday season," communicated the office of the incoming ambassador to the U.N.

These latest threats are nothing new for Republicans. In fact, they have even been targeted directly. During the campaign, Trump was the victim of two assassination attempts.

In the first, the president-elect was shot, damaging the right side of his face during a rally in Butler, Pa. Weeks later, authorities arrested a man loitering near the Trump-owned golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., with the intent to assassinate Trump. He was carrying an AK-47 rifle which he went as far as to aim at the next president.