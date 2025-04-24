Argentina: President Milei will attend Pope Francis' funeral and describes him as "the most important Argentinean in history"

Published by Agustina Blanco 24 de abril, 2025

The president of the Argentine Republic, Javier Milei, left Thursday for Rome to attend the state funeral of Pope Francis, whom he described as "the most important Argentine in history."

In statements to Radio Rivadavia, an Argentine media outlet, the president highlighted the global relevance of the late pontiff, Jorge Bergoglio, stating that "he became the spiritual leader of more than 1,500 million human beings" and was "a person of enormous importance."

Milei underlined the privilege that Francis was Argentinean and, as head of state, considered his attendance at the funeral as an obligation, especially because of the Catholic character of the Argentinean people.

"I hope to represent at the height of the circumstances the Argentines, who have Catholic faith and who basically saw in Pope Francis a leader who was clearly an impressive leader," he expressed.

In addition, he highlighted Bergoglio's political stature, based on his experience of meeting him in person and observing his performance in international politics.

Upon learning of Francis' death, the Argentine government decreed seven days of national mourning and suspended executive and legislative agendas for the week, reflecting the magnitude of the impact of the loss on the country.

Similarly, Milei, upon learning of the death, wrote on his X account:

"FAREWELL. With deep sorrow I learn this sad morning that Pope Francis, Jorge Bergoglio, passed away today and is already resting in peace. In spite of differences that today seem minor, to have been able to know him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me. As President, as an Argentinean and, fundamentally, as a man of Faith, I bid farewell to the Holy Father and I accompany all of us who today find ourselves with this sad news. I BID FAREWELL TO THE HOLY FATHER.

ADIÓS

Con profundo dolor me entero esta triste mañana que el Papa Francisco, Jorge Bergoglio, falleció hoy y ya se encuentra descansando en paz. A pesar de diferencias que hoy resultan menores, haber podido conocerlo en su bondad y sabiduría fue un verdadero honor para mí.… pic.twitter.com/3dPPFoNWBr — Javier Milei (@JMilei) April 21, 2025

A change in Milei's position



Before assuming the presidency in December 2023, Milei, then a national deputy, had been harshly critical of Francis, accusing him of being an "accomplice of the murderous lefties," representative of the evil on Earth," and branding him as "communist" and "imbecile" for his work in working-class neighborhoods.

However, after coming to power, the president moderated his discourse and visited the Pope in the Vatican, marking a significant turn in his position.

Criticisms about the trip to Rome



In his statements on Thursday, Milei also responded to criticism over the number of officials who will accompany him on the trip, defending that the entourage is "the most austere and smallest in history."

The Chief of Cabinet, Guillermo Francos; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Gerardo Werthein; the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Gerardo Werthein; the Minister of Human Capital, Sandra Pettovello; and the presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni. They are scheduled to return to Argentina on Sunday morning.