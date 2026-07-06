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Cuba without power again: Third nationwide blackout in six months

The Cuban Electric Union, an agency under the Ministry of Energy and Mines, reported “a total shutdown of the National Power System.”

Nationwide blackout in Havana (Cuba) in June 2026

Nationwide blackout in Havana (Cuba) in June 2026AFP.

Alejandro Baños
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Alejandro Baños

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The dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel reported on Monday a new blackout in Cuba that affected the entire country.

It is the third such outage in the last six months.

The Cuban Electricity Union, an agency under the Ministry of Energy and Mines, explained in a statement that it is investigating the causes of "a total blackout of the National Power System," leaving some 9.6 million people without power.

Initially, the Cuban Electricity Union did not provide further details on the matter.

This latest blackout comes amid the Trump administration's operation to end the dictatorship, establish democratic order on the island and bring prosperity and stability to the Cuban people.

In addition to being the third widespread blackout in the last six months, it is the eighth to occur since 2024, according to AFP.

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