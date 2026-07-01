The University of Tennessee will pay $1.9 million to a professor who was disciplined for calling Charlie Kirk a 'disgusting psychopath'

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de julio, 2026

The Board of Regents of the University of Tennessee System approved a $1.9 million settlement to resolve the lawsuit filed by former professor Tamar Shirinian, who accused the institution of violating her constitutional rights after it attempted to discipline her for social media posts about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

According to Fox News, the lawsuit arose following a series of posts published by Shirinian after Kirk’s murder on September 10, 2025, during an event on the American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University. In one of the posts, the then-professor called the activist a “disgusting psychopath” and wrote that “The world is better off without him in it," in addition to making comments about his wife and children.

Shirinian later apologized for her posts and stated that they had been “insensitive” and “inappropriate” of her. However, she was suspended and ultimately fired on February 11. According to reports, she will not be reinstated to her position as part of the agreement reached.

In the letter notifying her of her dismissal, University of Tennessee President Donde Plowman stated that the professor’s comments "celebrated a gruesome murder," that occurred on a college campus and that, furthermore, they belittled the grief of Charlie Kirk’s widow and young children, as well as that of those supporting the family in their grief.

Robb Bigelow, Shirinian’s attorney, told Knox News that his client is satisfied with the resolution of the case. "Litigation is always difficult, and we're grateful to everyone on both sides who worked diligently to bring this matter to a close," he said. He added that the settlement “reflects the seriousness of the issues," and allows both parties to move forward.