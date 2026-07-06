Following the accident that killed a state police officer, ICE is seeking to deport the accused Haitian truck driver

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de julio, 2026

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed a detainer to take custody of and proceed with the deportation of a Haitian citizen accused of causing a traffic accident that resulted in the death of a Pennsylvania state police officer. The individual in question is Michael Bon, 33. According to a report released Monday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the suspect was residing in the United States illegally after his immigration status was revoked.

According to a statement released by DHS, Bon faces charges of vehicular homicide, manslaughter, reckless driving, and other offenses related to the crash that occurred on July 1 on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

On that day, Bon, who was driving a heavy-duty truck, struck Officer Michael Pahira while he was inspecting another commercial vehicle. Officer Pahira, who had nearly 20 years of service, died from his injuries. Bon has remained in the custody of state authorities ever since. Subsequently, DHS reported that Bon held a commercial driver’s license (CDL) issued by the state of Massachusetts.

Now, ICE has filed an immigration detainer with the authorities. This is a formal request for state authorities to keep the detainee in custody and notify the agency before his release, so that the agency can take custody of him and begin the deportation process.

“This Haitian illegal alien was released into our country by the Biden Administration, and the sanctuary state of Massachusetts gave him a Commercial Driver’s License,” said Lauren Bis, acting undersecretary of DHS.

“Now, because of these reckless policies, a Pennsylvania State Trooper is dead after a crash that was 100% preventable. Illegal aliens should not be driving trucks on America’s highways. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family and the Pennsylvania State Police as they mourn this loss,” she added.

According to DHS, Bon entered the United States in 2024 through a parole program administered by the Biden administration. His immigration status was revoked in 2025, and despite receiving an order to leave the country, he remained in the United States illegally.