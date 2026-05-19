Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de mayo, 2026

Lawyers for Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old accused of murdering conservative activist Charlie Kirk, asked the judge Tuesday to seal key evidence and partially close to the public and the press a crucial preliminary hearing scheduled for July.

AP reported that the defense argues that widespread media exposure is influencing the prospective jury and prejudicing the right to a fair trial.

Robinson's defenders asked Judge Tony Graf to restrict access to portions of the preliminary hearing to be held July 6-10, where prosecutors must present sufficient evidence to justify a trial.

According to court documents, the defense wants to seal dozens of exhibits - including text messages, Discord chats, surveillance videos, forensic analysis and the autopsy - to prevent them from "infecting" the potential jury.

Defense vs. prosecution: A sharp clash

During Tuesday's hearing, Robinson's lawyers also asked to sanction one of the prosecutors, Christopher Ballard, for allegedly doing a "media tour" and opining on their client's guilt outside of court.

Prosecutors rejected the allegations and defended that they were only correcting false information circulating in the media about a preliminary ballistics report.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if Robinson is convicted. He is charged with aggravated murder for the Sept. 10, 2025, shooting on the Utah Valley University campus.

Some of the evidence planned to be presented A handwritten note left by Robinson to his partner in which he claimed to have " eliminated " Charlie Kirk.

" Charlie Kirk. Text messages where he stated, "I've had enough of your hate . Some hatreds can't be bargained ."

." DNA matched the defendant's on the rifle trigger and shell casings.

A case under the spotlight

Since his arrest, the case has generated enormous media attention. The judge already rejected weeks ago the defense's request to ban cameras in the courtroom, but now he must decide on the partial closure of the hearing and the sealing of evidence.

A final decision on these requests is expected in the coming weeks.