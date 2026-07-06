Earthquakes in Venezuela: Death toll rises to 3,535

A group of rescue workers working tirelessly in the wake of the earthquakes that devastated Venezuela AFP PHOTO / MIAMI FIRE-RESCUE DEPARTMENT .

Published by Alejandro Baños 6 de julio, 2026

The death toll caused by the two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 on the Richter scale that struck Venezuela last week has risen to 3,535.

The earthquakes affected cities such as Caracas and La Guaira. They were also felt in neighboring countries such as Colombia, Aruba, and Curaçao.

According to AFP, the Venezuelan government reported on Monday that 3,535 people had died, 193 more than in Sunday’s tally.

In addition, 16,740 people remain injured, though the severity of their injuries has not been specified.

The exact number of missing persons is unknown.