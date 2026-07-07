Trump announces Walmart will lower prices on various products to mark 250th anniversary of US

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de julio, 2026

Donald Trump announced on Monday that Walmart will lower prices on various everyday items, including ground beef, as part of the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The president made the announcement on Truth Social, where he criticized the Biden administration and encouraged other supermarket chains to join the initiative.

The news came just hours after Trump led the launch event for “Trump Accounts” at the White House. The new federal program provides eligible American children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, with an investment account featuring an initial contribution of $1,000 funded by the federal government.

In this context, the president stated that the agreement with Walmart is part of the White House’s efforts to reduce the cost of living for Americans.

“Great news! I have just been informed that one of the biggest, best, and smartest Retailers in America, Walmart, will be lowering prices, by a lot, at my Administration's request to celebrate our great Country's 250th birthday,” the president wrote.

As examples, Trump mentioned that the supermarket chain will reduce the price of a pound of ground beef by nearly 15%, among other products. He also harshly criticized Joe Biden, claiming that his policies raised prices “incompetently.”

"Walmart will, in particular, be dropping the price for a pound of ground beef by almost 15%, among many other products. This is a huge deal for the many millions of Americans who, smartly, shop at Walmart, which is a truly patriotic Company who loves the U.S.A." he added.

So far, Walmart has not released an official announcement with details on the scope, duration or effective date of the price cuts mentioned by the president.