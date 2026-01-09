Customs and Border Protection agents shot two suspected members of Tren de Aragua in Portland

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 8 de enero, 2026

Two Venezuelan illegal immigrants, allegedly belonging to the narco-terrorist group Tren de Aragua, were wounded Thursday when they were shot by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents in the city of Portland, in an operation in which they were held in a vehicle detention before attempting to flee. In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detailed the entire incident and explained that one of these immigrants was involved in a recent shooting in the city.

"At 2:19 PST, US Border Patrol agents were conducting a targeted vehicle stop in Portland, Oregon. The passenger of the vehicle and target is a Venezuelan illegal alien affiliated with the transnational Tren de Aragua prostitution ring and involved in a recent shooting in Portland. The vehicle driver is believed to be a member of the vicious Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. When agents identified themselves to the vehicle occupants, the driver weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run over the law enforcement agents. Fearing for his life and safety, an agent fired a defensive shot. The driver drove off with the passenger, fleeing the scene. This situation is evolving and more information is forthcoming.," the department said.

Prior to the announcement by DHS, the Portland Police Departmenthad reported that two CBP officers had shot two people in that city in the afternoon hours in the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street. In a statement, the police force said that at 2:30 p.m. agents from the department responded to a call for help, finding a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. "Officers confirmed that federal agents were involved in a shooting," the Oregon state police force said in the statement, adding that "Portland Police were not involved in the incident."

According to what was reported, police officers applied a tourniquet and urgently requested emergency medical personnel. The department also commented that the shot man called for help in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside Street, where both victims were found. While the department noted that the two shooting victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital, their medical conditions are unknown at this time.

The FBI is handling the investigation

In a separate statement, Portland Police Chief Bob Day called for calm as he said there was "heightened emotion" following Tuesday's deadly shooting in the city of Minneapolis involving an ICE agent. "We are still in the early stages of this incident. We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the Minneapolis shooting, but I ask the community to remain calm as we work to learn more details," Day said.

Through its X account, the FBI noted that it was already on the scene and explained that the investigation remains active and is being led by that agency. "FBI Portland is investigating an agent involved shooting that happened at approximately 2:15pm near the 10000 block of Main St. in Portland involving Customs and Border Patrol Agents in which 2 individuals were wounded. This remains and active and ongoing investigation led by the FBI. Please follow this thread for updates regarding this matter," the bureau posted.