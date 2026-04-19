Eight children killed in mass shooting in Louisiana, authorities link incident to domestic dispute

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 19 de abril, 2026

A brutal shooting early Sunday morning in Shreveport, La., left at least eight children dead, aged 1 to 14, and several wounded, in what authorities describe as an extreme case of domestic violence that ended with the alleged assailant shot dead by police.

According to the local police department, a total of 10 people were hit by gunfire at different points in the neighborhood. Police spokesman Chris Bordelon explained that the incident was "domestic in nature" and that at least some of the victims were related to the attacker.

An attack at multiple scenes

The shooting unfolded at several residences, including two homes on the same block and a third in another area nearby. Police responded to a first call shortly after 6 a.m., but the suspect managed to flee, steal a vehicle and unleash a chase that ended in Bossier Parish.

There, the officers shot the attacker, causing his death. Louisiana State Police have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the officers' use of force.

Police Chief Wayne Smith acknowledged the magnitude of the horror: "I just cannot begin to imagine how such an event can occur," he said, adding that investigators "are going to be working diligently however long it takes to get some answers to what has taken place."

Domestic violence: A growing crisis

The case has reignited the debate over domestic violence in the United States. Local Councilman Grayson Boucher warned that such crimes already account for an alarming proportion in the city: "Over 30% of our crimes and 30% of our murders in the city of Shreveport are domestic in relation," he noted. "Now that number has gone up," he added.

Local authorities stress that this single episode has doubled the city's homicide rate, evidencing the devastating impact of family breakdown and violence in the private sphere.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux called what happened "maybe the worst tragic situation we've ever had in Shreveport" and added, "We all mourn with these families."

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he and his wife are "heartbroken over this horrific situation," while Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy said, "My heart is with the Bossier Shreveport community as we mourn the innocent lives lost this morning."

The White House confirmed that it is closely following the incident.