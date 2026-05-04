Secret Service neutralized an armed subject near the White House

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 4 de mayo, 2026

The U.S. Secret Service neutralized an armed individual Monday afternoon in the vicinity of the White House complex. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. (local time), when plainclothes agents detected a suspicious subject on the outer perimeter.

Matt Quinn, deputy director of the Secret Service, reported that agents identified the man after noticing signs that he was carrying a firearm. Upon attempting to make contact with uniformed officer support, the individual took off briefly on foot. The subject then drew a gun and fired at the officers, who returned fire.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and rushed to a nearby hospital. At this time, authorities have not commented on his current condition.

The identification of the attacker as a threat was made possible by specialized training of plainclothes officers patrolling the area. As Quinn explained, the officers "observed what we call a 'visual impression' of a firearm." This signal was enough to trigger the immediate intervention protocol.

Unfortunately, a minor bystander was injured during the exchange of gunfire. The minor is out of danger and receiving medical attention. Preliminary reports suggest that he was struck by a bullet fired by the attacker. On this point, Quinn stated, "I can't say for sure, but everything indicates it was the suspect."

The crime scene remains in custody while evidence is being processed. The recovery of the weapon used by the assailant was confirmed, although no specific details about the model or caliber have been released.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 15th Street and Independence Avenue, an area adjacent to the Washington Monument, just over a mile from the presidential residence. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area while emergency crews continue to work at the scene.

A critical factor in the incident was that it coincided with the movements of senior Trump administration officials. Deputy Director Quinn confirmed that the vice president's motorcade, with him on board, passed by the site shortly before the shooting broke out.

Despite the proximity, authorities clarified that the suspect did not make it into the White House complex. There is also no evidence, so far, that the attack was specifically directed against the vice presidential motorcade. When asked if this attack was related to the recent ones against the president, Quinn said: "I can't say."

The White House was briefly closed as a precautionary measure and has yet to comment on what happened. At the time of the events, President Donald Trump was in the complex giving a speech during a small business summit.

After what happened, press personnel were escorted off the North Lawn immediately. Reporters remained under guard in the conference room while the security of the outer perimeter was verified.

Following transparency and accountability protocols, the investigation into the use of force by federal agents has been delegated to an external body.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) will be in charge of conducting the corresponding inquiries into the actions of the uniformed officers who shot the subject.

This new incident occurs in a context of maximum vigilance over the capital. A little more than a week ago, the president's security was compromised when a gunman managed to overcome the controls during the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association to attempt to take President Trump's life.

This is a developing story.