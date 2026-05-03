Man arrested after assaulting Secret Service agent at Trump's Miami golf club

The 18th hole of the Blue Monster course at the Doral Golf Resort in Miami.Cfmyers via Wikimedia Commons/CC0.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 3 de mayo, 2026

An individual was arrested Tuesday afternoon on the grounds of the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Florida after getting into an altercation with Secret Service personnel. According to authorities, the subject became disruptive and came into physical contact with an agent in charge of perimeter security.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. The man approached a security screening and control area where Secret Service personnel and local police were located. At that point, the situation escalated as the suspect refused to comply with the instructions of the officers present.

According to a statement from the Secret Service field office in Miami, the individual repeatedly disobeyed lawful orders. Michael Townsend, acting special agent in charge, detailed the development of the encounter that ended in the subject's arrest.

"During the encounter, the individual became disruptive and failed to comply with lawful orders," Townsend explained. "He then made physical contact with a member of the Secret Service and was taken into custody without further incident," he added.

Footage recorded at the scene captured the moment the man was arrested. In the video, a witness can be heard commenting that the detainee was finally facing the consequences of his actions.

Doral police were tasked with prosecuting the individual, charging him with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.

Authorities confirmed that President Donald Trump was not at the golf club at the time the altercation occurred. The usual security deployment at the property managed to contain the situation quickly, preventing the incident from escalating.

"The president was not on site at the time of the incident," Townsend assured. "At no point did this situation impact the established security posture for any upcoming visits to Trump Doral National Golf Club by Secret Service protectees."

This episode adds to a series of incidents that have forced heightened surveillance over the president's properties. However, the Secret Service emphasized that protective operations were undisturbed. Further investigations into the suspect and his motivations have been referred to the Doral Police Department.