Tragedy in Chicago: one police officer dies and another fights for his life after shooting at a hospital

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 26 de abril, 2026

A Chicago police officer died, and another was critically wounded Saturday after being shot by a robbery suspect they were escorting inside a hospital. As Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling told a news conference, officers transported the suspect, whose identity has not been released and who was in custody, to Endeavor Health Swedish Hospital around 9 a.m. for treatment. Despite being scanned with weapons-detection tools by hospital security personnel, the suspect managed to get his hands on a firearm, began shooting, and fled. Snelling said two officers were hit by gunfire and transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, located a few miles away.

Likewise, the superintendent pointed out that it is still unclear how the suspect managed to obtain a firearm, assuring that this detail remains under investigation. According to CNN affiliate WBBM, the attacker managed to escape from the place and, according to reports, entered a private home several blocks away. Asked about this development, Snelling said that both police and SWAT teams quickly surrounded the house and the suspect was taken into custody, further revealing that officers managed to recover a "third weapon."

Authorities have not publicly released the identities of the two officers at this time, pending notification of their families. The deceased officer was 38 years old and had been with the department for 10 years, while the wounded officer is 57 years old and has 21 years of service, according to the superintendent.

For its part, the hospital reported that there is no "active threat" within its facilities and that patients and staff are safe. "The campus is currently on lockdown while law enforcement conducts its investigation," the hospital said.