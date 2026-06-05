'The Greatest Rally, EVER!': Trump announces big event in Washington, DC for June 24

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump announced a major event in Washington, D.C. for June 24. On his Truth Social account and on the eve of the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, the president anticipated the "biggest rally in history."

The event will supposedly replace the previous opening ceremony of the Great American State Fair, which was set to feature several musical artists who ultimately declined the invitation, citing political issues. The opening was to be held on the National Mall in D.C., kicking off the event, which would run from June 25 to July 10 and feature historical exhibits and attractions from all 50 states.

Following the departure of several artists from the inaugural concert, including Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, The Commodores, and Young MC, the president had anticipated replacing the event with a more political one, which he confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

"On Wednesday, June 24th, at 7 P.M., in magnificent Washington, D.C., now totally beautified, and one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the World, and in celebration of our Country’s 250 Year History, we will be bringing you, LIVE, the Greatest Rally, EVER! It will be special at every level — A Rally to end all Rallies!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

"We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!!" he added.

Moreover, the announcement comes amid a series of initiatives pushed by Trump to physically transform the U.S. capital. Under the coordination of the Department of the Interior and other federal agencies, the administration has earmarked resources for the restoration of fountains, monuments and historic parks.